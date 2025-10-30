Mysterious Rainbow Light In Pakistan Video: Something magical lit up the night sky in Pakistan’s Quetta, and people can’t stop talking about it. In the viral video, a strange and colourful 'rainbow glow' appeared near the Koh-e-Murdaar mountain, turning the dark sky into a glowing painting. The sight was so beautiful and unexpected that many thought it was linked to ‘UFOs and aliens’. Others guessed it might be a ‘missile test’. Since it happened just before sunrise, the colours looked even brighter and more mysterious.

The video of this rare scene quickly spread online, leaving everyone amazed. Many people compared it to the famous Aurora lights seen in cold countries. Everyone was trying to figure out what really caused this stunning light show. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named ‘SuperShane8’. Since then, it has gathered thousands of views and comments. Whether it’s nature’s beauty or a lucky weather moment, the colourful sky over Quetta has truly left everyone in awe.

"No CGI. No filters. Just sunlight, ice, and physics flexing in the sky. Rare. Brilliant. Totally unreal," wrote a third user. "lol I can now see scientific jibberish defense immediately when written in text," added another user. "There will be wonders and signs in Heaven. Know then that the Son of God is on the horizon," added another user.