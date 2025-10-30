Bengaluru Auto Driver Viral Video: A shocking video from Karnataka is making rounds on social media, showing an aggressive ‘Rapido’ auto driver yelling at a woman passenger for arriving a few minutes late at the pick-up point. In the viral video, the driver can be heard angrily shouting at the passenger, blaming her for being 'three minutes late.' The woman calmly tries to explain that he could have simply left if he didn’t want to wait but the driver continues to argue and threaten her instead.

According to her post, the driver not only “harassed” her but also “threatened” her, forcing her to pay him Rs 20 before he finally left the spot. The incident reportedly took place right outside the woman’s home, which left her worried for her safety as the driver now knew her address.

Sharing her ordeal on X (formerly Twitter), the user ‘miless_15’ wrote, “@rapidobikeapp who runs your mafia business? Because this driver just harassed me for waiting for 3 mins and he has the audacity to say ‘dekhta hoon kaise jaate ho’. I booked an auto. I ask him to wait for 2 mins because I was finding the keys. I come down. This certain gentleman starts threatening and shouting at me. I paid him 20 rupees because he was threatening to harm me. This is right infront of my house. Rapido calls people late night after a ride is over. It has always been so funny to me cause the customers are at risk before starting the ride. To hell with this city and its people who can just walk away threatening you like this and the only vestige of hope you have is by tweeting about it?”

ALSO READ: Mysterious Green Fireball Lights Up Night Sky Over Moscow; Viral Video Sparks UFO Speculations Watch The Viral Video: .@rapidobikeapp

who runs your mafia business? Because this driver just harassed me for waiting for 3 mins and he has the audacity to say "dekhta hoon kaise jaate ho".



I booked an auto. I ask him to wait for 2 mins because I was finding the keys. I come down. This certain… pic.twitter.com/unRA0QZXZh — Shreya (@miless_15) October 29, 2025 Soon after her post started gaining traction, Rapido responded to the complaint and took immediate action. The woman later shared an update saying, “@rapidobikeapp team reached out and reviewed the matter. The captain is suspended. They were quick to help with this. Thanks to them. Since the captain knows my address, I was worried about my safety, they have addressed those concerns, too.” The video has already crossed over 800k views, with netizens reacting strongly to the incident. Many users called the woman’s experience familiar. Others pointed out that in the video, the driver claimed she was 10 minutes late, not three.

ALSO READ: Furious Woman Breaks Train Window After Losing Purse, Claims RPF Failed To Help: ‘Mera Purse Chahiye, Baat Khatam’ "To be honest. I have never experienced a single issue with Rapid so far. If I need to go somewhere, I come to the boarding point and book the auto, instead of booking from home and making anyone wait. Always thought it was the least thing I could to save everyone’s time," a user wrote. "Why is it always have to be Bangalore? You'll never see this in Mumbai, at least I haven't," a second user wrote.