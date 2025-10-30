Indore–Delhi Viral Video: A shocking scene from a train has gone viral. A furious woman was seen breaking the glass window of an air-conditioned coach after her purse allegedly got stolen during the journey from Indore to Delhi. Passengers were left stunned as she kept hitting the window in anger while her child sat beside her. According to reports, the woman lost her purse mid-journey and immediately sought help from the Railway Protection Force (RPF). But when no help arrived, her frustration turned into rage.

Grabbing a tray from the coach, she began smashing the glass window repeatedly, ignoring passengers’ attempts to stop her. The entire incident was caught on camera. In the video, she can be seen shouting at people around her, demanding her purse back. When a man recording the clip asks, “Kaun le gaya purse aapka?” she replies, “Mere ko nahi pata.” As he questions why she’s damaging railway property, she screams, “Mera purse chaiye, baat khatam. RPF ko bolo, main nahi jaanti.”

One passenger assures her, “Bula diya hai RPF ko. Purse mil jaega.” But she continues to shout, “Mera purse do. Main nahi jaanti,” while striking the glass again and again. The video has now spread widely on social media, sparking mixed reactions. After it went viral, Railway Seva confirmed that the RPF has forwarded the matter to the concerned officials for further action.

"Legal action should be taken against this woman for breaking the window glass to prevent theft. They cannot have a police officer standing with every passenger. If a passenger has committed theft, what can the government do about it? Yes, one thing is that CCTV should be installed," added a third user. "If something is lost, lodge a complaint, but it does not mean you can start abusing public property," wrote a fourth user.