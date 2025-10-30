Bus Viral Video: A heated argument inside a crowded bus has grabbed everyone’s attention online. What began as a small issue over space soon turned into a war of words between a man and a woman. The video opens with the woman complaining that the man was standing too close to her. She asked him to move back and even pointed out that his hand was right near her face. The man, who was filming the moment, tried to show that there was enough distance between them.

Things quickly turn out of control when the man said, “Apko bas ladne ke liye mauka chahiye.” His comment triggered the woman, who lost her cool and fired back, “Achcha, apki mummy aur behne bhi aese hi karti hain kya?” The argument grew louder as passengers began to intervene, trying to calm them down. The man angrily said, “Kaisi auraat hai,” which only made things worse. The woman warned him, saying, “Kaisi aurrat hai, kya? Tameez main bol mere se warna bata rahi hun abhi.”

The fight took another personal turn when the man pointed at her son and said, “Apke bacche aapse pareshan honge.” The woman instantly shot back, “Beta teri maa tujhse pareshan hogi. Sharam aa rahi hai bolte huye.” ALSO READ: Mysterious Green Fireball Lights Up Night Sky Over Moscow; Viral Video Sparks UFO Speculations By the end of the clip, the man got off the bus, accusing the woman of bad behaviour, while she called him “badtameez” and said, “Apko auraaton se bolne ki tameez nahi.” Before walking away, the man yelled his final words, “Apko purushon se bolne ki tameez nahi hai. Purush samaaj auraton se dara huya hai, aunty ji.”

-aunty ko koi na toke uski azadi chahiye pic.twitter.com/ow15Sq4iaB — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) October 27, 2025 The video shared on X by the handle '@ShoneeKapoor' on October 27 received 533k views from users. "Some aunties want freedom like it’s a VIP pass to ignore everyone else. Public transport turns into their personal living room. The real struggle isn’t for a seat, it’s for basic manners. Equality doesn’t mean calling it “azadi” when it’s just an attitude," a user wrote. "Firstly, Indian women humiliate men, and if they give it back, they start playing the victim card/women card/maa-behen card," a second user wrote. "Some women just want to start a fight at public places without any reason. I have seen it many times, kisi ki galti bhi nhi hoti h kuch bs bolna shuru kardeti h," wrote a third user. "No need to make it a big issue. Maintaining some distance doesn’t cause any harm to anyone," added another user.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: Hyderabad Man Rides Scooter On Wrong Side Of Road, Narrowly Escapes Horrifying Crash "This could have been easily handled by standing slightly away. No need to play men or women cards in all cases. That is why India is among the unhappy countries globally. No one has peace of mind and respect for others," wrote another user.