Bengaluru News: A Bengaluru woman’s social media post has gone viral after she shared a video showing a Rapido auto driver allegedly threatening and harassing her for arriving late to the pickup point. According to the woman, the altercation began when she requested the driver to wait a couple of minutes while she looked for her keys. “I booked an auto. I asked him to wait for 2 minutes because I was finding the keys. I come down. This certain gentleman starts threatening and shouting at me,” she wrote on X, where she also shared the video of the encounter.

She alleged that the driver demanded a cancellation fee and warned her that “he will see how she leaves” if she refused to pay. “This driver just harassed me for waiting for 3 mins and he has the audacity to say ‘dekhta hoon kaise jaate ho’,” she wrote, calling it a “mafia business.”

Fearing for her safety, the woman said she eventually paid the driver Rs 20. "I paid him 20 rupees because he was threatening to harm me. This is right in front of my house," she added.

I booked an auto. I ask him to wait for 2 mins because I was finding the keys. I come down. This certain… pic.twitter.com/unRA0QZXZh — Shreya (@miless_15) October 29, 2025 Expressing her frustration over such incidents, she criticised both the company and the city's response to passenger safety. "Rapido calls people late at night after a ride is over; however, it has always been so funny to me cause the customers are at risk before starting the ride," she wrote, adding, "To hell with this city and its people who can just walk away threatening you like this, and the only vestige of hope you have is by tweeting about it."

After her post gained traction online, Bengaluru City Police promptly responded, asking the woman to share her contact details and the location of the incident through direct message. Meanwhile, Rapido issued a response and reached out to the complainant. In a follow-up post, the woman confirmed that the company had taken swift action. “They were quick to help with this. Thanks to them. Since the captain knows my address, I was worried about my safety; they have addressed those concerns, too,” she wrote, adding that the driver had been suspended following an internal review.