Bengaluru News: Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter because he believed the child was disrupting his relationship with her mother. The accused, identified as Darshan Kumar Yadav, was caught on Monday evening near Tumakuru Road after being on the run for several days.

The victim, Siri S, a Class 2 student at a government school in Ramasandra village near Kengeri, lived with her mother Shilpa S K, a business development officer, who had separated from her husband Balaji. According to police, Darshan, who earlier worked with a paints company, had been in a relationship with Shilpa for some time.

After the death of Shilpa's foster mother in August, Darshan allegedly began insisting that Siri be sent to a hostel, claiming she was interfering with his personal time with Shilpa. When she refused, he reportedly became violent, often assaulting and threatening to kill both mother and child, as per a Times Of India report.

On October 23, Darshan stayed overnight at Shilpa’s house. The next morning, after she left for work, he took Siri to his own home. Later, he called Shilpa, demanding she return immediately. When she heard Siri crying over the phone, Shilpa rushed home around 6.30 PM. There, she was assaulted and locked inside a room by Darshan. After breaking free, she found her daughter lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

Investigators said Darshan had slammed the girl's head repeatedly on the floor before smothering her. He later confessed to the murder, though he claimed he and Shilpa were married. Police revealed that Darshan was known to befriend multiple women on Instagram and had a pattern of abusive relationships.

The Kumbalagudu police have booked him for murder and are conducting further investigation.