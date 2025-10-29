- By Nidhi Giri
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bengaluru Power Cut: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced shutdown in over 100 areas in the city on Thursday, October 30, in view of maintenance work.
BESCOM has urged residents to cooperate during the affected time period. Residents are advised to plan their day in advance to avoid inconvenience.
Bengaluru Power Cut Timings
11 am to 4 pm.
During the five hours, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will carry out urgent maintenance work.
Bengaluru Power Cut Key Areas
-Old Baiyappanahalli
-Nagenpalya
-Satyanagar
-Gajendranagar
-S Kumar Layout
-Andhra Bank Road
-Cookson Road
-Richards Park Road
-Oil Mill Road
-Kamanahalli Main Road
-KHB Colony
-Jaibharat Nagar
-CK Garden
-Hutchins Road
-Wheeler Road
-Banaswadi Railway Station Road
-Lazar Layout
-Vivekananda Nagar
-Jeevanhalli
-Fraser Town
-Cox Town
-Benson Town
-Richards Town
