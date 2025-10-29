Chapra Traffic Advisory: Extensive traffic arrangements have been implemented in Chapra on Thursday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed election tour program in Saran district. Sub-divisional Magistrate Sadar Nitesh Kumar and Sub-divisional Police Officer Sadar issued a joint order directing that on October 30, from 8 am to 3 pm, vehicles will operate on all roads in and around Chhapra cityc only according to the prescribed routes.

A large number of public representatives, dignitaries, and members of the public will participate in the Prime Minister's program. In view of the large crowds, the administration has completely banned the movement of heavy vehicles on many routes to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Traffic Directions

-Entry of any heavy vehicle will be prohibited on Brahmapur to Bhagwan Bazaar Road.

-Heavy vehicles coming from Rivilganj-Manjhi and Siwan-Ekma-Kopa will go towards their destination via Umdha-Mehnia road via bypass from Swami Vivekananda International School.

-Entry of heavy vehicles from the four-lane towards Bintoliya, DRCC Road and Jagadam College will be restricted.

-Operation of any vehicle will be prohibited on all routes leading to Thana Chowk, Kathari Bagh, Gandhi Chowk and Police Line.

-Heavy vehicles coming from outside will travel via Nevaji Tola Road near the NH-19 Mehiya Bridge towards the Mufussil Police Station.

-Parking for these vehicles will be located near the Medical Engineering College campus.

-Jaiprakash University campus has been designated as a parking space for small four-wheelers (Scorpio, Bolero etc.).

-Movement of small vehicles will continue from Municipality Chowk to Sadha Dhala, Methwalia Chowk.

Three-wheelers and toto vehicles will travel one-way from Mauna Neem to Nehru Chowk, crossing the Gadkha railway line, to Nevaji Tola Mathiya Mor. The administration has appealed to the general public not to unnecessarily approach the city in their vehicles during the designated time and to follow the instructions of the traffic police.