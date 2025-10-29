Railway News: In order to ensure smooth and safe return journeys for passengers after the Chhath festival, the North Eastern Railway administration has announced the operation of several Puja special trains in anticipation of the heavy rush of passengers. These trains are running exclusively between Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and the northeastern region to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Jalpaiguri.

According to the railway administration, after Chhath Puja, an unprecedented increase in the number of passengers departing from stations like Chhapra, Siwan, and Gorakhpur is being observed. Keeping this in mind, the administration has decided to operate a total of eight Puja special trains in various directions between October 28 and November 1, 2025. These special trains have been expanded to provide greater passenger comfort by increasing the number of air-conditioned, sleeper, and general class coaches.

The 05615/05616 Chhapra-Delhi-Chhapra Puja Special train from Chhapra to Delhi will depart from Chhapra on October 28 and from Delhi on October 30. The train will pass through major stations like Ballia, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Hardoi, Moradabad and Ghaziabad.

Similarly, the 05587/05588 Chhapra-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Chhapra Puja Special train will run to Chhapra and Mumbai on October 30 and November 1, respectively. This train will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nashik, and Kalyan. Apart from this, 05589/05590 and 05085/05086 Chhapra-Anand Vihar Terminal-Chhapra unreserved Puja special trains will also be operated from Chhapra on October 29 and 30, respectively, so that general class passengers can also get a convenient journey. North Eastern Railway is also operating two special trains from Siwan to cater to the return journey of passengers. The 05682/05681 Siwan-New Jalpaiguri-Siwan Unreserved Puja Special train will run on October 29 and 30, passing through several stations in Bihar and reaching New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Similarly, 05584/05583 Siwan-Kolkata-Siwan unreserved Puja special train will also run on October 29 and 30, which will reach Kolkata via Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Kiul, Jhajha, Asansol. Meanwhile, the 05082 unreserved Puja special train departed from Lalkuan, Uttarakhand, for Chhapra on October 28, arriving via Gorakhpur and Siwan. The railway administration stated that all these special trains will have 17 to 22 coaches, including air-conditioned, sleeper, second-class, and unreserved coaches.

Necessary instructions have been issued to all the concerned divisions to ensure cleanliness, safety, and punctuality during the journey. Chief Public Relations Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that these special arrangements have been made, giving top priority to the convenience of travelers after the Chhath festival, so that no passenger faces any inconvenience during the journey.