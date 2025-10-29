Chennai Power Cut: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power outage in multiple areas in Chennai on Thursday, October 30, in view of maintenance work.

Power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if works are completed ahead of schedule.

Chennai Power Areas

Teynampet: Poes Garden, T.V.Salai, Jayammal Road, Elango Salai, Poes Road, Rajakrishna Road, Eldams Road, Periyar Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Seethammal Colony, KB Dassan Road, Bhardhiyar Street, Bakthavatchalam Street, Appadurai Street, TTK Road, Cathedral Road, JJ Road, Parthasarathy Pettai and Garden, KR Road, Geroge Avenue, SSI Road, HD Raja Street, ARK Colony, Anna Salai, Venus Colony, Murrays Gate Road.