Chennai Power Cut: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power outage in multiple areas in Chennai on Thursday, October 30, in view of maintenance work.
Power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if works are completed ahead of schedule.
Chennai Power Areas
Teynampet: Poes Garden, T.V.Salai, Jayammal Road, Elango Salai, Poes Road, Rajakrishna Road, Eldams Road, Periyar Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Seethammal Colony, KB Dassan Road, Bhardhiyar Street, Bakthavatchalam Street, Appadurai Street, TTK Road, Cathedral Road, JJ Road, Parthasarathy Pettai and Garden, KR Road, Geroge Avenue, SSI Road, HD Raja Street, ARK Colony, Anna Salai, Venus Colony, Murrays Gate Road.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for four northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet for Wednesday warning residents about heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the weather system, which originated from a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify further and move northwest over the next 24 hours.