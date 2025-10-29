Pakistan authorities on Wednesday confirmed that talks with the Afghan Taliban to tackle cross-border terrorism failed, saying Kabul backtracked on commitments to control militancy. However, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was quick to blame India for the failed talks without giving concrete evidence to back his baseless claims. Asif also blamed India for the failure of the talks, calling Kabul “a tool for Delhi.”

The Four-day talks began on Saturday and were facilitated by the host, Turkey, where officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan attempted to find a common ground but failed to reach a consensus. Asif told Geo News on Tuesday night that an agreement was about to be reached with Afghanistan, but Afghan negotiators backpedalled due to intervention from Kabul during the negotiations, elaborating that Taliban negotiators went back on an agreement “four or five times” after receiving instructions from Kabul.

The Four-day talks began on Saturday and were facilitated by the host, Turkey, where officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan attempted to find a common ground but failed to reach a consensus. Asif told Geo News on Tuesday night that an agreement was about to be reached with Afghanistan, but Afghan negotiators backpedalled due to intervention from Kabul during the negotiations, elaborating that Taliban negotiators went back on an agreement "four or five times" after receiving instructions from Kabul. "Whenever we got close to an agreement — either in the last four days or last week — when negotiators reported to Kabul, then there was intervention and the agreement was withdrawn," he outlined. After the failure of talks, the security, news agency PTI sources in Pakistan said that the security of its people is of paramount importance to Pakistan. "We will continue to take all possible measures necessary to protect our people from the menace of terrorism and assure them that the Government of Pakistan will continue to employ all the resources which are required in this regard to decimate the terrorists, their sanctuaries, their abetters and supporters," they said.

Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed the peace talks ended without a breakthrough. "The dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution," Tarar said in a post on social media. He said Pakistan had long sought cooperation from Kabul against militants targeting the country. Tarar said, ever since the assumption of control in Kabul, Pakistan has repeatedly engaged with the Afghan Taliban Regime regarding persistent cross-border terrorism. Tarar added that Islamabad had asked the Taliban regime "time and again to fulfil their written commitments to Pakistan and to the international community in the Doha Agreement."

However, he said, “Pakistan's fervent efforts proved futile due to the Afghan Taliban Regime's unabated support to anti-Pakistan terrorists.”

“The Taliban regime bears no responsibility towards the people of Afghanistan and thrives on a war economy,” he said, adding that it “desires to drag and mire the Afghan people into a needless war.” “Pakistan has always desired, advocated and immensely sacrificed for peace and prosperity for the people of Afghanistan,” Tarar said. (With inputs from agency)