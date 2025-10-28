Efforts to achieve lasting peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan have hit a major roadblock after a second phase of talks in Istanbul ended in a deadlock, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The discussions, facilitated by Turkey and Qatar, were intended to turn the ceasefire into a durable truce after the bloodiest border skirmishes since the Taliban took control in 2021.

The two neighbours had previously signed a ceasefire on October 19 following clashes along the Durand Line that killed dozens of people. The truce initially raised expectations that diplomacy could de-escalate the situation. The Istanbul talks did not address fundamental issues, with both sides accusing the other of blocking progress.

Main Sticking Point: Cross-Border Militancy The impasse was based on disagreements over concerns regarding terrorism, a core issue of recent tensions, Afghan and Pakistani officials briefed on the subject said. Pakistan demands that Kabul agree to not allow militant groups, especially Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to use Afghan soil as a jumping-off point for raids.

ALSO READ: Kenya Plane Crash: Mombasa Air Flight, En Route To Popular Tourist Destination, Crashes; No Survivors Three Pakistani officials informed The Associated Press that the deadlock resulted from Afghanistan's resistance to "logical and legitimate demands." Afghan state media responded that its envoys "made every attempt to conduct constructive talks," blaming Pakistan for showing "a lack of seriousness." With neither delegation making any compromises, peace negotiations were brought to a halt, with future talks uncertain.

Concerns Of Escalation Following Belligerent Rhetoric The diplomatic collapse has escalated fears of previous comments by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who threatened that Pakistan will have "no choice but to engage in open conflict" if negotiations don't stem militant aggression. Experts contend such threats emphasize the urgency of a political solution before relations escalate further out of hand.

Taliban officials and Pakistan's military and foreign ministries officials have not yet issued statements on the result. The representatives of both parties are still in Turkey, although no deadline for holding a possible fourth round of negotiations has been disclosed.