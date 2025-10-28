Kenya Plane Crash News: A small plane crashed in Kenya's coastal region of Kwale early Tuesday while en route to a popular tourist destination in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, with 12 people feared dead, officials said.

Maasai Mara National Reserve is a popular tourist destination and features the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti in Tanzani.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) wishes to confirm that an aircraft registration number 5Y-CCA, on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo crashed at 0530Z. pic.twitter.com/GXBIe9TP1V — Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (@CAA_Kenya) October 28, 2025

The crash happened in a hilly and forested area about 40 kilometres from Diani airstrip, authorities said. Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told The Associated Press that operations at the crash site were ongoing and more details would be provided later.

