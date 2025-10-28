- By Ajeet Kumar
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kenya Plane Crash News: A small plane crashed in Kenya's coastal region of Kwale early Tuesday while en route to a popular tourist destination in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, with 12 people feared dead, officials said.
Maasai Mara National Reserve is a popular tourist destination and features the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti in Tanzani.
Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) wishes to confirm that an aircraft registration number 5Y-CCA, on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo crashed at 0530Z. pic.twitter.com/GXBIe9TP1V— Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (@CAA_Kenya) October 28, 2025
The crash happened in a hilly and forested area about 40 kilometres from Diani airstrip, authorities said. Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told The Associated Press that operations at the crash site were ongoing and more details would be provided later.
ALSO READ: Livestream Turns Deadly: Chinese Influencer Tang Feiji Dies In Live Broadcast As Twin-Rotor Aircraft Crashes
12 passengers killed in plane crash
The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said that 12 people were onboard the aircraft and authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.
The aircraft crashed minutes after takeoff and burst into flames leaving a charred wreckage at the scene, officials said. Witnesses told the AP that they heard a loud bang, and on arriving at the scene they found unrecognisable human remains.
ALSO READ: Plane Crashes In Australia: Aircraft Hits Ground Shortly After Take-Off And Burst Into Flames; All Killed
The airline, Mombasa Air Safari, told the AP that it was collaborating with the civil aviation body and updates on the crash would be shared though the authority.
Deadly Kenya aviation disaster
Earlier in 2007, the country witnessed deadly aviation crash when 114 passengers killed in plane crash. At that time, a Kenya Airways jetliner lost power in both engines during a storm just after takeoff and was trying to glide back to the airport when it plunged into a mangrove swamp 12 miles from the runway, NBC reported.
After being delayed an hour by storms, the Kenya-bound Boeing 737-800 sent a distress signal shortly after takeoff from Douala early Saturday, then lost contact 11 to 13 minutes later.
(With inputs from agency)