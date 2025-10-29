Noida Airport Update: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is conducting a three-day flight test at the Noida International Airport to grant it an aerodrome licence. On Wednesday, a mini-aircraft will thoroughly inspect the runway and all navigation equipment.

In the tests completed by the Airport Authority on Monday and Tuesday, all equipment of the airport has met the prescribed standards, sources stated, as per jagran.com. After the completion of the test on Wednesday, the report will be sent to DGCA. It is expected that the aerodrome license will be issued to the airport before November 15, due to which commercial operations will be possible from the time of inauguration of the airport.

The construction work of Noida Airport is almost complete. The leftover work is targeted to be completed by November 15. With the completion of the work, preparations are on to inaugurate the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a big public meeting.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while inspecting the airport construction, issued strict instructions to ensure quality work is completed within the stipulated time.

The DGCA team conducting the tests on both days has checked the navigation and communication equipment installed at the airport, as well as passenger safety and facilities. It is being reported that no defects have been found at the airport so far.