After repeating claims of negotiating an India-Pakistan ceasefire, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised his relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while hinting at a trade deal with New Delhi soon. He called PM Modi the nicest man but then dubbed him "killer" for waging attacks on Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Trump said PM Modi makes him sometimes wonder if it is the same man he knows.

"Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy. He looks like he would like to have your father," Trump said while addressing the APEC CEO Summit being held in South Korea. "PM Modi is tough as hell": Trump "He's tough as hell. No, we will fight. I said, Whoa, this is the same man that I know. After literally two days, they called up and they said, we understand, and they stopped fighting," he added.

The American President said he has great respect for PM Modi and added his administration will have a trade deal very soon. However, he did not mention a specific deadline for the finalisation of the ongoing trade deal. Trump: “Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy. He looks like he would like to have your father.”



pic.twitter.com/KJRlwoJFPW — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 29, 2025 Trump calls Asim Munir a "fighter" Later, Trump went on to praise Pakistan Prime Minister Shahebaz Sharif and chief of Defence, Field Marshal Asim Munir. Trump, in his speech, specially called Munir a "fighter"; however, he did not mention his achivements in the recently concluded India-Pakistan conflict. "I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy. They have a Field Marshal. You know why he's a Field Marshal? He's a great fighter.." said Trump. Trump's repeated claim of solving India-Pak war Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that “seven brand new" planes were shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict without specifying to which country they belonged, while once again claiming to resolve the war between the “two big nuclear powers.”

While speaking at a reception and dinner with business leaders in Tokyo, Trump said, “Seven planes were shot down, seven brand new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it .. two big nuclear powers.” ALSO READ: 'Chances Of War With India Are Real': Rattled Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns | WATCH The US President reiterated that he used trade to resolve the war between India and Pakistan. “I said to Prime Minister Modi, and I said to the prime minister, a very nice man, a very good man, and the Field Marshal over in Pakistan, I said, Look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to be fighting,” Trump said.

Trump said that India and Pakistan argued that war has nothing to do with trade with the US. “(They said) one thing has nothing to do with the other. I said this, it has a lot to do with the other …two nuclear powers…we get that nuclear dust all over the place. All of you are affected, right? And we said, No, we're not doing any deals if you're going to fight. And within about 24 hours, that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually,” the US President said.

India had rejected Trump's claims Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim dozens of times that he “helped settle” the conflict between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ: 'This Man Saved Millions Of Lives, Prevented India-Pak War': Trump Calls Asim Munir 'Very Important Guy' | WATCH India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. (With inputs from agency)