Hyderabad Man Viral Video : One small mistake, that’s all it took for a regular scooter ride in Hyderabad to turn into a shocking road accident. A man trying to cross the road without checking for traffic ended up crashing head-on into a tempo. Though he left with minor injuries, the CCTV footage of the incident has now taken over social media, sparking a debate on careless driving. The accident reportedly happened on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In the viral video, a man on a white scooter can be seen attempting to cross the road. Without watching at the oncoming traffic from the left, he speeds ahead and within seconds, a vehicle coming from that direction collides straight into his vehicle. The force of the crash throws him onto the road.

The video was shared online with the caption: “CCTV Footage — a scooty crossing was wrongly crashed by a tempo, luckily escaped. Hyderabad Outskirt, Telangana.”

Watch The Viral Video:

CCTV Footage — a scooty crossing wrongly was crashed by a tempo, luckily escaped.

📍Hyderabad Outskirt, Telangana pic.twitter.com/hkw2SFJEPO — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) October 29, 2025

As the clip spread online, netizens didn’t hold back their reactions. Many slammed the scooter rider for his reckless behaviour, pointing out that a simple act of checking both sides could have prevented the accident.

"That’s the parallax effect, mistakes made by many. The scooter rider, when trying to cross the double road, should have been looking at the oncoming vehicles on his left, but he was looking to his right," a user wrote. "Absolutely lucky! That head would’ve been under the back tire," a second user wrote. "Thanks to the tempo driver for hitting scooty. This is a lesson to bad drivers," wrote a third user.