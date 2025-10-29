NYT Pips Hints Today For October 29 : What’s truly fun about Pips is its rhythm. The game keeps switching between fast thinking and calm planning, forcing you to stay sharp and adaptable. Every round feels like a mix of reflex and logic, making each successful tap a small but satisfying win.

If you’re finding today’s puzzle tricky, don’t rush. Try slowing down, watching for patterns, and thinking a few moves ahead. Whether you’re at the beginner stage or tackling the tougher levels, pacing yourself can turn a frustrating round into a perfect finish.

For many fans, Pips isn’t just another online game; it’s a daily mental warm-up. In just a few minutes, it helps you boost focus, improve patience, and bring a dose of fun to your day.

NYT Pips Answers For October 29-EASY Levels:

Number (1): Everything in this space must add to 1. The answer is 1-2, placed vertically.

Number (5): Everything in this green space must add to 5. The answer is 1-2, placed vertically; 3-0, placed horizontally.

Number (0): Everything in this space must add to 0. The answer is 3-0, placed horizontally.

Number (1): Everything in this space must add to 1. The answer is 1-4, placed horizontally.

Number (5): Everything in this green space must add to 5. The answer is 1-4, placed horizontally; 1-0, placed vertically.

Number (0): Everything in this space must add to 0. The answer is 1-0, placed vertically.

NYT Pips Answers For October 29-MEDIUM Levels:

Number (2): Everything in this space must add to 2. The answer is 0-2, placed horizontally.

Number (4): Everything in this red space must add to 4. The answer is 4-1, placed horizontally.

Greater Than (4): Everything in this space must be greater than 4. The answer is 5-1, placed vertically.

Number (6): Everything in this space must add to 6. The answer is 1-6, placed vertically.

Equal (1): Everything in this space must be equal to 1. The answer is 4-1, placed horizontally; 1-6, placed vertically; 5-1, placed vertically; 1-0, placed vertically.

Number (8): Everything in this space must add to 8. The answer is 4-6, placed vertically; 1-1, placed vertically.

Number (0): Everything in this space must add to 0. The answer is 1-0, placed vertically.

NYT Pips Answers For October 29-HARD Levels:

Number (1): Everything in this space must add to 1. The answer is 1-3, placed horizontally.

Less Than (3): Everything in this space must be less than 3. The answer is 1-3, placed horizontally.

Number (20): Everything in this space must add to 20. The answer is 5-6, placed horizontally; 5-5, placed horizontally; 4-5, placed vertically.

Equal (6): Everything in this space must be equal to 6. The answer is 6-2, placed horizontally; 6-6, placed horizontally.

Number (9): Everything in this space must add to 9. The answer is 3-2, placed vertically; 3-5, placed horizontally; 1-6, placed vertically; 0-5, placed horizontally.

Number (20): Everything in this space must add to 20. The answer is 3-5, placed horizontally; 4-5, placed vertically; 0-5, placed horizontally; 5-2, placed horizontally.

Number (5): Everything in this space must add to 5. The answer is 3-4, placed horizontally; 5-2, placed horizontally.

Number (17): Everything in this space must add to 17. The answer is 6-2, placed horizontally; 6-6, placed horizontally; 3-4, placed horizontally; 5-1, placed vertically.

Number (6): Everything in this space must add to 6. The answer is 1-6, placed vertically.

As the final tiles clear, you’ll realise it’s not only about winning. It’s about the process, that moment when strategy meets satisfaction. So take a deep breath, trust your instincts, and see if you can conquer today’s easy, medium, and hard levels in style.