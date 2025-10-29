- By Shailvee Tiwari
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Gen Z Employee Viral Post: When it comes to honesty, no one does it quite like Gen Z and a viral post on X is the perfect example of that. A young employee recently made the internet laugh after sending what many are calling the “most honest leave application ever.” The reason behind the leave? A breakup. The post was shared by Jasveer Singh, Co-founder and CEO of KnotDating, who couldn’t help but admire the employee’s unfiltered honesty. Sharing a screenshot of the email, he wrote, “Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters!”
In the email, the employee had written, “Hello Sir, I recently had a breakup and haven’t been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I’m working from home today, so I’d like to take leave from the 28th to the 8th.” The straightforward message quickly went viral, collecting over 4 million views and sparking a wave of reactions online.
Watch The Viral Post Here:
Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters! pic.twitter.com/H0J27L5EsE— Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) October 28, 2025
Some users praised the honesty, calling it “refreshing,” while others found it hilarious that such a personal reason could actually get approved. And yes, the big question everyone had was answered. When someone asked if the leave was sanctioned, Jasveer replied, “Leave approved, instantly.”
"Gen Z breaks up and applies for leave. Millennials broke down, cried in the washroom, and still met deadlines. Gen Z treats HR like their therapist and Outlook like a diary. Next mail: 'Sir, Mercury is in retrograde, need WFH till it sorts itself out'," a user wrote. "Rooting for this young man - I know it’s a guy for sure, b/c he didn’t process it 6 months in advance," a second user wrote.
"When I see these types of leaves or overshare, I love them. Instant approval. I don’t have to question why, and there’s only so many times they can use the excuse haha," wrote a third user. "I would approve it immediately; honesty plus a situation that affects their ability to work. You can tell they make a good employee with only 2 sentences. I see you approved it too, you are a good boss man! Cheers," added a fourth user.