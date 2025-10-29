Viral Reddit Post: For many young Indians, the dream of making a difference in their own country is slowly fading and a recent viral Reddit post perfectly captures that feeling. A 27-year-old man from Delhi, who once proudly chose to stay back and contribute to India’s growth, has now decided to move abroad after losing faith in the system. The post, titled “Finally decided to leave India,” has gone viral for its raw honesty. The man, a graduate from a top engineering college and an employee at a FAANG company, opened up about the challenges he faced as an honest taxpayer.

He wrote, “I was always against moving abroad and wanted to do good for my motherland. But recent events in which I had to face the state made me realise the dire condition of our bureaucracy and judiciary, where an honest tax-paying individual will always face injustice because someone with a pen and authority can destroy you without any consequences.”

He shared how the constant battles with bureaucracy and corruption left him disillusioned. “It’s said justice delayed is justice denied — but in India, justice doesn’t happen. People like us, who should at least be given some basic dignity, are just being used to extract money — first in the form of taxes, then in the form of bribes.”

In his final note, the man expressed a deep sense of helplessness and heartbreak. “So, I have finally decided that I have one life, which is getting shorter each day, and I can’t live in fear that someone can file a case or FIR against me just to threaten and extort money, because they know it will harm my career, so I’ll cooperate and pay them. It’s better to live in a country where you at least have the basic dignity of life. I didn’t study so hard to experience this.”

"You won’t regret it, you might miss India at the festival, food, but still would be happy. Just a advice, don’t hang out a lot with the Indian friend circle, we bring the gossip culture regardless of wherever we go!" wrote a third user. "Just don't be toxic in Luxembourg that people in Luxembourg start hating Indians as well. Be Civil," added another user.