7-Month Pregnant Delhi Police Constable Viral Video: In a story that’s inspiring the entire nation, Delhi Police Constable Sonika Yadav has shown what true strength and courage look like. Seven months pregnant, she stunned everyone by competing in the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025–26 held in Andhra Pradesh and walked away with a bronze medal after lifting a total of 145 kilograms.

The audience was shocked when they learned that Sonika was expecting. As she completed her final deadlift, the crowd broke into loud applause, cheering for her unbelievable grit and focus. During the championship, she lifted 125 kg in squats, 80 kg in bench press, and 145 kg in deadlift, earning admiration from fellow officers and athletes. Her dedication reminded everyone that motherhood and strength can go hand in hand.

She later revealed that she drew motivation from Lucy Martins, a woman known for lifting weights during her pregnancy. Sonika even reached out to Lucy on Instagram to learn how to train safely while expecting. The Delhi Police shared her achievement online with the caption, "Defying limits, redefining strength."

Watch The Viral Video: 🏋️‍♀️Defying limits, redefining strength💪



W/Ct. Sonika of @DcpNorthDelhi clinched Bronze medal at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26, Amravati (A.P.), lifting a total of 350 kg in 84+ kg category — while 7 months pregnant!



True embodiment of strength, courage &… pic.twitter.com/F9jqYdXAFB — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 24, 2025 The video shared a few days ago pulled many views from X (Formerly Twitter) users. "Shocking - though it may be an achievement, but how was she cleared to participate at the 1st instance? Heavy lifting at this stage poses serious risks to both mother and baby — including injury, loss of balance, and reduced fetal blood flow. Safety must always come before sport. @CPDelhi, this calls for introducing a policy #SportsSafety," a user wrote.

"If this baby gets aborted, who would have been the killer and at what cost ''For Just A Medal ' is really sick," a second user wrote. "Omg. I would freak out when my wife would carry anything whatsoever at 7 months," wrote a third user.