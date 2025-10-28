Bengaluru Founder Viral Post: A Bengaluru startup founder has set the internet buzzing after he said he wants employees who can work up to 80 hours a week. His tweet has kicked off a fiery debate online about India’s work culture and the idea of hustling in one’s 20s. The man behind the viral post is Umesh Kumar, an IIT Roorkee graduate and co-founder of Runable, a Bengaluru-based tech startup founded in April 2025. According to his post, he’s hiring a "full or intern stack engineer" for an onsite role and made it clear that the candidate should be ready to work six days a week and be able to “pull off 60–80 hours per week.”

He further wrote, “Not looking for a beginner. Not looking for a cracked dev either (if you are, then good). Someone who believes in Runable, its goal to become the ‘General AI Agent For Every Task’ and has no commitment issues.”

While many social media users criticised the post, calling the expectations unrealistic, Kumar defended his stance. As per the report, he explained his reasoning: “I believe your 20s are the time to push your limits, learn fast, and build a strong foundation for your career.” He added, “If someone isn’t willing to put in those 60–80 hours a week to grow during that phase, it feels unfair to later blame the government or companies for a lack of opportunities.”

"What abt the stipend?? u mentioned everything from working 6 days a week except stipend??" a third user asked. "Bro, I think u forgot to mention monthly compensation/pay, if we're expecting a genuine, transparent guy, first we should be that guy!" added a fourth user. "60 to 80 hours is wild. We did that for three months last year during launch and our entire team got sick at the same time. Now we do 40 hours and ship twice as much because people can actually think straight," added another user.