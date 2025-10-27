British Vlogger Viral Video : A short video of a British vlogger visiting Delhi’s National Museum has sparked big conversations online, not just about history, but about where India’s treasures really belong. The clip has gone viral after a sharp exchange between the vlogger and his companion perfectly summed up a painful truth from the past. In the viral video, British content creator Alex is seen exploring the National Museum of India with his friend Amina. As they stroll through the museum halls, Alex casually asks, “Do you know why there’s hardly any artefacts here at the National Museum of India?” Without missing a beat, Amina replies, “I think it’s because they’re all in London.”

Her witty but hard-hitting answer leaves Alex speechless for a moment before he nods, saying, “Oh, yes, I remember.” The clip quickly gained traction on Instagram, where viewers called it a reflection of a “painful truth” that many of India’s priceless artefacts were taken to Britain during the colonial era and still remain there. The exchange has reignited debates about repatriation and the return of cultural treasures to their rightful home.

Watch The Viral Video:

The video was shared three days ago and received 517k views from people. Users were quick to react to the viral video. "They still have the Kohinoor 🇮🇳 and the Cullinan Diamonds," a user wrote. "So very true.. same goes for Greek artefacts and a load more," a second user wrote. "That's why I feel like I'm at home when I go tot the museums in London," wrote a third user.

"People should visit this museum, you can literally see so many things from the Indus Valley civilisation, even a whole skeleton of a lady from the civilisation and real gold from the 1st century, etc," added the fourth user. "They would have taken Connaught Place and Rashtrapati Bhavan if it were movable," a fifth user added.