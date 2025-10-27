74-Year-Old Grandmother Viral Video: Faith can move mountains and a recent video from the Chhath Puja celebrations proves it beautifully. As devotees across India mark this sacred festival from October 25 to October 28, 2025, one emotional story has stood out and deeply touched the internet. The viral video, shared by Instagram user Priyam Gupta, tells the inspiring story of a 74-year-old grandmother who performed the entire Chhath Puja with full devotion, despite battling cancer, going through chemotherapy, and weighing only 31 kilograms. Her strength and faith left everyone speechless.

In the video, Priyam says, “You know Chhath Puja has real power when a 74-year-old woman who was fighting cancer decided to perform Chhath Puja. In 2019, mere sheher mein ek Dadiji ne Chhath karne ka zid kiya. She had cancer, she was on chemotherapy, and at this point, she barely weighed 31 kgs. But she still did Chhath and not just any Chhath; she performed every ritual with the same joy and enthusiasm.”

She goes on to say, “Yeh Chhath unka aakhri Chhath tha and after she passed away, unke beton ne yeh parampara aage badhayi. Her sons still worship Chhathi Maiya with the same devotion their mother once had. It’s beautiful to see two men carrying forward a tradition their mother followed with so much heart.”

"Not even Bihari but thinking or listening about Chhat and chhat songs gives me a divine feeling and I always end up crying," a user wrote. "Beauty of the Indian culture and its beliefs are just worth touching," a second user wrote. "It is the power of puja and pure heart," wrote a third user. "I thought she survived cancer but it’s not normal to do all that hats off," added a fourth user.