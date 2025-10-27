Mother Viral Video: Life of a mother is never easy and a recent viral video proves it perfectly. A working woman shared a glimpse of her exhausting daily routine, showing how she juggles home, kids, and work all at once. The video touched hearts online, reminding everyone how much mothers silently do every single day.

In the clip, the woman is seen rushing between the kitchen and her children. One of them is sick and needs constant care, while the other plays alone in the bedroom. She says, “This is mother’s life, bacha bimar hai, ek taraf khana bhi banana hai, ek bache ko dekhna hai, saath mein doosre bache ko dekhna hai, ghar se kaam bhi karna hai, working woman hun, toh ye hoti hai mothers life, jo sirf maa ko hi jhelna hota hai.”

She further adds, “Dono bachchon ko nahi chhod sakte, ek gir naya jaye, ek bukhar se pareshan hai. Lekin ye sab sirf maa ko dekhna hai.” Her words struck a chord with many viewers who couldn’t help but point out how unfair it is that mothers are expected to handle everything alone.

The video shared on Instagram under the handle 'pranvi_ki_maa' a few days ago received an impressive 913k views from users. The video is a powerful reminder of the invisible load most women carry and how behind every smooth-running home stands a mother who never stops. "Thank you for reminding me not to get married," a user wrote. "I have seen many married single moms. Now I'm afraid of marriage," a second user wrote. "I don't understand why husbands can't help at this point," wrote a third user. "Husband ko bolo maid rkhne..taki kaam Kam ho aapka," added a fourth user.

"I don't understand why she planned two when her husband cannot afford 1 helper or is mentally mature enough to understand that his wife is working too, even though he needs to contribute something besides in the act of producing babies," added a fifth user. "I hope your husband recovers soon from whatever stroke hit him to be paralysed.. quick tip: the food that you are making let's add extra spices in food so that he can immediately standup and start running atleast to washroom..once he learns to stand and walk for himself we'll be in safe zone for him to walk up to the lawyer's office to sign the divorce papers and set you free," added another user.