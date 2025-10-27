Delhi Man Hyundai Exter Viral Video: Dreams don’t always need a big budget and one man just proved it with a hilarious twist. A video going viral on social media shows how a man found a funny way to own his dream car, a Range Rover, without actually buying one. His creativity and sense of humour have now left the internet in splits. In the viral video, instead of buying a luxury SUV worth nearly Rs 98 lakh, the man decided to make his humble Hyundai Exter feel just as special. His unique idea? He boldly wrote “Range Rover” across the car, turning it into his own budget-friendly version of the luxury ride.

The viral video, shared on Instagram, was filmed by a person stuck in traffic who couldn’t help but laugh at the sight. He says, “Bhai zindagi mein na umeed kabhi nahi harni chaiye. Ab ye dekh lo bhai samne aapko dikh rahi hogi gaadi.” He then adds, “Bhai ko Range Rover leni thi lekin bhai thoda hota hai kabhi kabhi budget kam hota hai. Kisi bhi insan ka ho sakta hai. Lekin bhai ne apne shauk pure karne ke liye, es par Range Rover hi likhwa liya.”

"Bike par Rolls Royce likhwa lu kya," a user asked. "Moral khush raho paisa aur baaki cheez secondary hai," a second user wrote. "Children do this scandal, sometimes they remove the name of the car," wrote a third user. "Meri avenger bike par harley davidson likhvadu," added a fourth user. "Jo exter na kr saki new venue ne kr dikhay," a fifth user added.