Sometimes, life hits hard, taking away money, dreams, or everything we’ve built. But there are people who still choose hope over heartbreak. One such man’s story is winning hearts online after he lost Rs 2 crore in business yet continues to smile, reminding everyone that no matter what happens, “life goes on.” In a viral video shared on Instagram, the man is seen sitting on a train when an interviewer casually asks, “Aap karte kya ho?” (What do you do?). He replies with a gentle smile, “Five-star mein admin job.” When asked where, he adds that he works in Dubai.

But what truly moves people is what he shares next. The man reveals that before moving abroad, he used to run a building materials business in India. Things were going well until the COVID-19 lockdown changed everything. With construction projects halted and markets down, his business suffered massive losses.

He calmly says that the loss was around Rs 2 crore, money he hasn’t been able to recover even today. Yet, what stands out isn’t his struggle, but his peace. He smiles as he speaks, showing that no setback is big enough to steal his spirit. When asked how he stays positive despite losing so much, his simple reply says it all: “Life goes on. The show must go on.”

The video has now crossed over 15 million views, with users calling him a true inspiration. Many said his attitude is a reminder that failures may slow us down but they can never stop those who keep moving forward with faith and a smile. "Brother, you're a great warrior," a user wrote. "Never believe men's smile and never believe girls' crying," a second user wrote. "Importance of education, if bro hadn't studied, he would not have gotten an admin job in Dubai," wrote a third user. "So proud of your spirit. God bless u," added a fourth user.

"Pain in his eyes. Men really face so much to run their families… hats off.. being a woman, I confess this, we can't be at the same level," a fifth user added. "His smile glows like sunlight, but if you look close enough, you'll see rain in his eyes," wrote another user.