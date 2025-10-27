Moving Train Viral Video: A regular train ride turned into complete chaos when three women got into a heated argument over a seat, and things quickly took an ugly turn. What started as a small disagreement soon turned into a full-blown fight, all caught on camera by another passenger. The viral video, now making rounds on social media, shows how the argument unfolded inside a crowded train. Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the video opens with a woman in a yellow suit trying to squeeze into a seat beside another woman.

The situation gets tense as the seated woman refuses to adjust, leading to loud arguments with another passenger sitting across from them. A man nearby steps in to calm things down, but his efforts fail. As the video continues, tempers rise further. The woman in yellow and another passenger stand up to confront the person they were arguing with. The argument turns physical when the woman in yellow angrily says, “Uthake dharti par fek denge tumko.” The man again tries to separate them, but the shouting doesn’t stop.

In another part of the clip, the same women are seen still sitting near each other, continuing to argue. One of them can be heard saying, “Pehle dekh kisse baat kar rahi hai,” to which the other replies, “Yahi ki hu mai.” The video ends abruptly after this tense exchange.

ALSO READ: ‘This Is A Mother’s Life’: Working Mom’s Viral Video Shows The Real Struggles Of Motherhood; Internet Feels Her Pain Watch The Viral Video: Kalesh b/w Ladies inside Indian Railways over seat issues: pic.twitter.com/ySumZBDh04 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 26, 2025 The clip was shared by 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Ladies inside Indian Railways over seat issues,” and it has taken the internet by storm. Many users commented that such fights have become too common on trains, while others criticised the lack of patience among passengers. "These incidents often highlight the problem of overcrowding and the struggle for space, especially in general or unreserved compartments and sometimes even in reserved coaches due to ticketless travelers or disputes over berths," a user wrote. "This is what happens when the public transport is cheap and there's no TT to take care of the people without tickets. I bet that more than 50% of the people in local trains travel without tickets," a second user added.

ALSO READ: 'No Gyaan, Only Pure Love': Parle-G’s Heartwarming Chhath Puja Ad Goes Viral, Wins Praise From Netizens "Instead of changing their traveling comfort, they're fighting. Be independent, earn money, and travel in higher classes," wrote a third user. "People have so much free time for it. They decided before starting their travel. That if they do not get a seat, they will fight," added another user.