Serbian Man Viral Video: A video showing the shocking contrast between luxury and litter on an Indian street has gone viral and it’s making people think. A Serbian man, who works with an NGO and has been actively cleaning public spaces in India, recently shared a clip that perfectly captures this irony. In the video, a BMW stands parked right beside a huge pile of garbage. From plastic and food waste to diapers, the scene paints a clear picture of how neglect and wealth often coexist in cities.

The man, surprised by what he saw, shared the video with the caption, “I’m used to seeing plastic, food leftovers, and diapers while cleaning... but never a BMW.” The clip quickly spread across social media, sparking conversations about civic sense and responsibility. Many users expressed disappointment. Some even called it a sad reflection of how modern India still struggles to balance progress with basic hygiene.

"Did you notify the municipality or police? What if someone dumped a corpse, or drugs or some terrorist plot could be at play? Be careful," wrote a third user. "Bro, please start using the Swachatta app on the Play Store...that will help you in cleaning India," added another user. "In India, you'll see things you never imagined," wrote another user.