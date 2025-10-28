Ahmedabad Viral Video: A dramatic scene unfolded at Ahmedabad’s Sola Civil Hospital when a heated argument between a doctor and a patient’s father turned physical and the entire moment was caught on camera. The video, now viral on social media, shows the doctor losing her cool and slapping the man in the middle of the confrontation. The incident reportedly took place on October 26, when Ashik Haribhai Chavda brought his daughter to the hospital for treatment. According to reports, the situation escalated after the doctor on duty allegedly refused to attend to the child, leading to a tense exchange.

In the viral video, the doctor, dressed in a yellow kurta and wearing a stethoscope, can be seen getting irritated after noticing Chavda filming the argument. She demands, “Mobile neeche karo,” to which he replies, “Kyu neeche kare?.” Moments later, she slaps him in anger. A security guard can be heard trying to intervene, asking, “Kya ho raha hai?” But the doctor, visibly furious, snaps back, “Security guard toh kuch karta hi nahi hai.”

At one point, the doctor even says, “Mai aapke bacche ka ilaj nahi karungi kyuki aap mujhse badtameezi kar rahe hai,” to which Chavda questions, “Humne kya badtameezi ki?” The clip cuts off soon after, leaving viewers divided. While many condemned the doctor’s behaviour and demanded strict action, others argued that the viral video might not show the full picture.

वायरल वीडियो अहमदाबाद के सोला सिविल अस्पताल का बताया जा रहा है यहां एक महिला डॉक्टर ने अपनी बेटी के इलाज के लिए व्यक्ति पर हाथ उठा दिया और इलाज करने से मना कर दिया। डॉक्टर के रवैये और चेहरे के हावभाव से घमंड साफ झलकता है। pic.twitter.com/ksc6Z98hs2 — Ilyas (@Ilyas_SK_31) October 27, 2025 As the clip spread online, Ahmedabad Police issued a clarification saying, "No complaint or application has been received at the police station regarding this incident." They further added that the patient's relatives had chosen not to file any formal complaint. "Cut video daala hai....Kuch toh badtameezi kiya hoga iss video banane wale ne....Doctor aise reaction nahi deti agar kuch kiya na hota....Half of the story," a user wrote. "Doctors on duty never behave unless provoked, jarur kuch aisi harkat ki hogi," a second user wrote. "Not acceptable.. but full story shld be out," wrote a third user.

"Indians decided to be non-violent towards colonizers, so we are taking out our pent-up anger on our own people," added a fourth user. "Where are those doctors demanding assault on doctors to be non non-bailable offense? I support it only if a doctor assaulting a patient or his/her relatives also becomes non non-bailable offense," added another user.