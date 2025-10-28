LinkedIn Viral Post: A woman’s simple food order recently turned into a heartwarming reminder of how technology can make the world more inclusive. Mumbai-based professional Maria Q took to LinkedIn to praise Zomato after her meal was delivered by a wheelchair-bound agent and her experience is winning hearts online. Maria shared that soon after she placed her order, she got an automated call from Zomato. “It informed me that my delivery partner was a person with a disability and asked if I was comfortable continuing or if I would prefer an alternate arrangement,” she wrote. “The process was smooth, timely, and designed to ensure accessibility for everyone involved.”

A few minutes later, she received a call from the delivery partner himself. He politely informed her that he uses a wheelchair and requested her to come downstairs to collect the order. “I did, and the interaction was warm, respectful, and effortless,” Maria added. Working as a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion professional at Godrej Capital, Maria was genuinely moved by how seamless the entire process was. “The order arrived on time. The communication was clear. The experience was seamless,” she shared.

“This is what thoughtful inclusion looks like—where accessibility is integrated into everyday operations. No special effort, just smart design that supports both the customer and the delivery partner. Zomato’s model here is a great example of inclusive efficiency, a process that ensures dignity, clarity, and timeliness for everyone,” she explained.

Maria also mentioned that the image she posted on LinkedIn had alt text added for accessibility. While Zomato hasn't yet responded to her post, the internet is already applauding the company for showing how true inclusion begins with small, meaningful steps.

"Love this. I too saw a Zomato rider on the Mumbai highway sometime back and it was wholesome to see them employed and independent," a user wrote. " Absolutely heartwarming to hear about your positive experience with Zomato's inclusive approach. Inclusion should indeed be seamlessly integrated like this," a second user wrote.

"This shows how people accept other people. Was it really necessary to check if you are comfortable receiving an order from a disabled person? Instead, they could have mentioned to be kind, as the person delivering the order is disabled," wrote a third user. "Love places where diversity and inclusion are not just taglines but part of the culture," added a fourth user.