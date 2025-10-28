Man Turns Train Toilet Into Bedroom Viral Video: Festive season travel in India always brings chaos, but this time, something truly unexpected has caught everyone’s attention. A video from a jam-packed Diwali train is going viral, not for the crowd, but for a man who turned the train’s toilet into his own mini bedroom. The unusual clip was shared by travel vlogger Vishal Sharma on Instagram. In the video, Sharma records a passenger sitting comfortably inside the tiny washroom, with his belongings neatly placed around him.

With a mix of shock and laughter, the vlogger says, “Look at this man who has converted this toilet into a bedroom for himself. Happy Diwali to you all. You all know the rush in trains these days, and look at this man. Show us your bedroom.”

Watch The Viral Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by VishaL (@mr.vishal_sharma_) ALSO READ: ‘Dharti Par Phek Denge’: Woman Slaps And Fights With Co-passengers Inside Moving Train In Viral Video The video shared five days ago received 1.4 million views from Instagram users. The internet couldn’t stop reacting to this scene. While some found it hilarious, others were simply stunned. One user wrote, “Fir bolte h Sarkar barbad trains deti h.. log khud barbad krte h.” Another joked, “Mera desh badal raha hai, aage badh raha hai.” "No one has civic sense...how people will use the toilet,” another user wrote.

Interestingly, this isn’t Vishal Sharma’s first viral train moment. He often captures the reality of festive rushes, and earlier, he had posted another video showing how passengers struggled to even stand inside overcrowded trains heading to Bihar. Watch The Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by VishaL (@mr.vishal_sharma_) ALSO READ: Serbian Man Shows BMW Parked Beside Heap Of Garbage, Sparks Debate On Cleanliness In India | Viral Video From crowded coaches to making bedrooms inside a train, this festive season is once again proving that when it comes to Indian train travel, expect the unexpected.