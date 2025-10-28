UK Family Viral Video: A British family’s train journey in India has become the talk of the internet, not for the views, but for their fun and honest reactions to Indian Railways' food. The Hutchinson family, popular content creators from the UK, are currently travelling across India and recently hopped on the Vande Bharat Express. Their latest video shows the family of five enjoying the four-hour ride after paying just £11 (around Rs 1,200) per person and getting food included in the ticket.

At the beginning of the video, they seemed a bit unsure about what to expect, especially when they saw a “chai powder” packet. “These train tickets actually cost us about 11 Pounds each for 4 of us, it comes with food. Girls have got their food already. They serve Diet Mixture. Not sure what that is, but it looks good. Caramel popcorn, mango juice, ginger chai premix,” they said while showing their meal trays.

Their first bite of the kachori made them laugh; they found it “a bit dry”, and they even joked that the diet mixture looked like something to help passengers stay fit. But things got better when they tried the ginger tea pre-mix from Chaayos. At first, they were confused about how to make it, but once the hot water arrived, they prepared the tea and took a sip, instantly smiling. “It was so delicious,” they said, clearly impressed by the aroma and taste.

ALSO READ: Man Turns Train Toilet Into Bedroom Amid Diwali Rush, Viral Video Leaves Internet In Splits: 'Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai' Sharing the clip on Instagram, they wrote, “Indian train food. What did you expect? We were confused with the chai powder but then hot water arrived and it was so delicious. 4-hour train journey with snacks £11 each! That’s not bad.”

Watch The Viral Video: View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hutchinsons (@thehutchinsonfamily) The video quickly went viral, with people loving their lighthearted reactions and curiosity. Even Chaayos jumped into the fun, commenting, “Thank you for the lovely words (and for not swallowing the premix directly).” "Finally, some foreigners are showing the good side of India and have a good budget," a user wrote. "Always a pleasure to hear wonderful things about India.. lovely country. Most people tend to focus on the negatives & wrongs, but I must compliment you for doing great reviews. Happy journey, best wishes to everyone in the family," a second user wrote.

ALSO READ: Mumbai’s Clear Skies Reveal Taj Mahal Palace From 22 Km Away, Rare Photos Stun The Internet "Vande Bharat are very convenient trains, for those who can afford. Enjoy your journey. Best wishes," wrote a third user. "Finally, a rich foreigner, not that backpacker with $10 budget," added a fourth user. "Beautiful family. Hope you enjoy India," added another user.