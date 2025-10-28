Mumbai Clear Sky Viral Photos : Mumbai, a city usually covered in haze, recently got a rare moment of breathtaking clarity and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The city’s skyline looked unusually clear this week, giving Mumbaikars a picture-perfect view they don’t often get to enjoy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), photographer Joseph Radhik shared photos from his balcony showing a distant yet crystal-clear view of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Tower, located nearly 22 kilometers away. “Today was an ultra clear day in Mumbai, and today I learned I can see the Taj Mahal Palace Tower from my balcony – it’s 22 kms away in a straight line,” he wrote, adding that he clicked the view at 1x, 6x, and 40x zoom using his phone.

His post quickly went viral, with people amazed at how far and clearly one could see across Mumbai’s skyline. Many users expressed shock and excitement, calling it a rare moment of pure beauty in a city known for its smog and humidity.

ALSO READ: Man Lost Rs 2 Cr In Business During COVID Lockdown But Still Smiles Through It, Says ‘Life Goes On’ In Viral Video

Watch The Viral Photos Here:

Today was an ultra clear day in Mumbai, and today I learned I can see the Taj Mahal Palace Tower from my balcony - it's 22kms away in a straight line. 😵‍💫



Oh, and it helps to have a camera phone that can see that far also. Photos at 1x, 6x, 40x!



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/NvPec7hgZs — Joe (@josephradhik) October 27, 2025

According to reports, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recently dropped to 47, a “Good” category reading. Experts say the clear skies were the result of light rains, cloudy weather, and gentle winds that helped reduce dust and pollution in the air.

The post shared yesterday pulled many views from social media users. "Oh wow! Look at that camera zoom! Freaky !! 22 km. I can’t imagine my iPhone giving that kind of result. This is an amazing pic. Thanks for sharing," a user wrote. "That’s unbelievable! Amazing stuff," a second user wrote. "Wah Taj, Mumbai Jaan," wrote a third user.