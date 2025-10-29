- By Shailvee Tiwari
Tamil Nadu Viral Video: A woman’s risky attempt to board a moving train could have ended in tragedy, but thanks to a quick-thinking cop, a major disaster was averted. A CCTV video that’s now going viral shows the woman trying to board a running train at a railway station, reportedly in Tamil Nadu. Within seconds, she loses her balance and nearly falls into the gap between the train and the platform.
Fortunately, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer on patrol nearby noticed what was happening and came to the scene in a hurry. The officer, identified as Sri Jagadeesan, rushed forward and pulled the woman to safety just in time. Onlookers were amazed at his bravery and alertness.
The official X handle of GMS Railway shared the video with the caption, “Operation Jeevan Raksha – Commendable Act. Alertness saves lives! On 27.10.2025, Sri Jagadeesan, RPF Head Constable, Karur/SR, Erode Junction (ED), promptly rescued a lady passenger who slipped while attempting to board Train No. 22650 Erode - Chennai Yercaud Express. His timely action averted a major mishap and saved a precious life. Kudos to RPF Constable Sri. Jagadeesan for his exemplary presence of mind and dedication!”
Watch The Viral Video:
The post has since gone viral, garnering over 32k views. While many netizens praised the cop for his quick action, others demanded some monetary benefit to the constable. "Give some monetary benefit to his commendable act," a user asked. "Commendable job done by the contractor. @AshwiniVaishnaw should ensure that doors of a running train close automatically instead of making reels of having blankets being made available to commuters," a second user wrote.
"Truly alert RPF. Humanness well displayed. Congratulations to that staff & SR who deploy such noble souls & train them beautifully," wrote a third user. "Constable should be awarded," added a fourth user. "Nice to see. Good job. Can we look for preventive steps too?" added another user.