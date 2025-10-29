Tamil Nadu Viral Video: A woman’s risky attempt to board a moving train could have ended in tragedy, but thanks to a quick-thinking cop, a major disaster was averted. A CCTV video that’s now going viral shows the woman trying to board a running train at a railway station, reportedly in Tamil Nadu. Within seconds, she loses her balance and nearly falls into the gap between the train and the platform.

Fortunately, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer on patrol nearby noticed what was happening and came to the scene in a hurry. The officer, identified as Sri Jagadeesan, rushed forward and pulled the woman to safety just in time. Onlookers were amazed at his bravery and alertness.

The official X handle of GMS Railway shared the video with the caption, “Operation Jeevan Raksha – Commendable Act. Alertness saves lives! On 27.10.2025, Sri Jagadeesan, RPF Head Constable, Karur/SR, Erode Junction (ED), promptly rescued a lady passenger who slipped while attempting to board Train No. 22650 Erode - Chennai Yercaud Express. His timely action averted a major mishap and saved a precious life. Kudos to RPF Constable Sri. Jagadeesan for his exemplary presence of mind and dedication!”

"Truly alert RPF. Humanness well displayed. Congratulations to that staff & SR who deploy such noble souls & train them beautifully," wrote a third user. "Constable should be awarded," added a fourth user. "Nice to see. Good job. Can we look for preventive steps too?" added another user.