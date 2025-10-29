Baby Elephant Viral Video: Through music, love, and a little dance, the internet is honouring Zubeen Garg, the beloved singer from Assam, in the most touching way possible. A heartwarming video of a baby elephant dancing joyfully to one of the iconic singer's songs went viral after his untimely death in Singapore. The cute video, which was recorded in Jelehuagaon, Dergaon, features an elephant calf turning its trunk and moving in time with Zubeen's heartfelt song.

Locals were amazed by how naturally the little elephant seemed to feel the rhythm, almost as if paying tribute to the late singer. Sharing the touching elephant video, an Instagram page @guwahati.unofficial wrote, “Zubeen Da, you will be remembered forever.”

The post quickly spread across social media, with fans flooding the comment section with love and memories of the late star. Within hours, the clip had gathered thousands of views. "Missed you, Zubeen da, please come again," a user wrote. "Zubeen loves animals," a second user wrote. "How many songs are you playing?" asked the third user. "Zubeenda tumi hukulor, universe, loves you dada, love you always dada," added another user.