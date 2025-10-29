Moscow Viral Video: The internet can’t stop talking about a strange and stunning sight that recently lit up the Russian sky. A viral video from Moscow shows a glowing green fireball streaking across the night sky, leaving people both amazed and confused. The viral video, reportedly filmed on October 27, shows a bright green object flying over tall buildings before slowly fading away. The scene, captured in the early morning hours when the sky was still dark, looked straight out of a sci-fi movie.

As the video spread online, users began flooding social media with their own theories. Some claimed it was a meteor, while others connected it to 'UFOs and aliens.' So far, no official statement has confirmed what the glowing object really was. According to The Sun, the mysterious event took place in the early morning hours, but its origin remains unclear.

Since being uploaded two days ago, the post has garnered over 431k views. "That's not a comet, I don't think! It's likely one of OUR "Gods" watching over the world, supervising & putting their spins upon OUR technology that will have adverse effects on THEIR planet! Russia recently tested a cruise missile powered by a small nuclear reactor! They watch," a user wrote.

"Natural phenomenon or something far more sinister? When Russia is testing its nuclear-powered cruise missile that can fly infinitely & NATO’s proxies are growing restless, even the heavens seem to be signaling that something’s about to get dangerous," a second user wrote. "Every week it’s something new over Moscow… feels like we’re living in a sci-fi movie now," wrote a third user.

"Another failed missile test launch falling back to earth, hope it doesn't have any fallout on the citizens of that city," added a fourth user. "It’s not a comet and likely a meteor. Probably with a high copper content causing the green color," wrote another person.