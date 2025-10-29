The letter further states, "This is against party discipline. As per instructions, for anti-party activities, one is expelled from the party for six years."

Besides Pawan Yadav, District President Santosh Kumar also expelled the following members on similar grounds:

Kahalgaon Assembly Constituency Coordinator Pawan Chaudhary

Kahalgaon Rural Mandal President Maruti Nandan Maruti

Kahalgaon City Mandal President Uttam Chaudhary

Chhatpatia Mandal President Shravan Kushwaha

Goradih West Mandal President Sunny Yadav

According to a statement issued by the party’s Bihar unit, all the expelled leaders have also been debarred from the party’s primary membership.

"The party took disciplinary action against them after it found that all six leaders were indulging in anti-party activities against the NDA nominees during the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The sitting MLA of the outgoing assembly, Pawan Yadav, who was denied a ticket by the party this time, is contesting against the NDA nominee from Kahalgaon seat as an Independent candidate," the statement read.