- By Soumyaroop Mukherjee
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 12:04 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Ahead of the high-stakes assembly elections, the Bihar BJP has expelled its Kahalgaon MLA, Pawan Yadav, for six years over anti-party activities. Following his expulsion, Yadav has decided to contest the constituency as an independent candidate.
The BJP expulsion letter, issued by state headquarters in-charge Arvind Sharma, cited by Jagran.com, formally charged the individual with "anti-party" activities. The letter accused Yadav of tarnishing the party's image by "contesting the assembly elections against the NDA's official candidate."
The letter further states, "This is against party discipline. As per instructions, for anti-party activities, one is expelled from the party for six years."
Besides Pawan Yadav, District President Santosh Kumar also expelled the following members on similar grounds:
Kahalgaon Assembly Constituency Coordinator Pawan Chaudhary
Kahalgaon Rural Mandal President Maruti Nandan Maruti
Kahalgaon City Mandal President Uttam Chaudhary
Chhatpatia Mandal President Shravan Kushwaha
Goradih West Mandal President Sunny Yadav
According to a statement issued by the party’s Bihar unit, all the expelled leaders have also been debarred from the party’s primary membership.
"The party took disciplinary action against them after it found that all six leaders were indulging in anti-party activities against the NDA nominees during the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The sitting MLA of the outgoing assembly, Pawan Yadav, who was denied a ticket by the party this time, is contesting against the NDA nominee from Kahalgaon seat as an Independent candidate," the statement read.
Echoing the party’s stance on the matter, a senior BJP leader said that all the expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the NDA. The BJP leader further said that the expelled leaders were not on the same page with the ‘ideology’ of the party.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.(With inputs from PTI)