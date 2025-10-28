Cyclone Montha Updates: The landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha began late on Tuesday evening along the Andhra Pradesh coast and is expected to continue until midnight, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm, packing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph, is crossing between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada.

As a precaution, the Andhra Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew on vehicular movement in seven coastal districts and shifted nearly 76,000 residents to relief camps. More than 160 train services and 35 flights have been affected, while relief and evacuation operations are underway across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Cyclone Montha: Top Updates

- IMD said the landfall process began around 7:30 PM and will last for three to four hours, with heavy rainfall and strong winds expected along coastal Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Tomorrow School Holiday (Wednesday) Live Updates: Check States & City-Wise School Closure Updates Due To Cyclone 'Montha' & Festivals

- Vehicle movement has been banned from 8:30 PM to 6 AM in Krishna, Eluru, East and West Godavari, Kakinada, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.

- One woman died in Konaseema district after an uprooted tree fell on her amid strong winds, officials confirmed.

- Over 122 trains have been cancelled and 160 services impacted between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Around 35 flights have also been cancelled between Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada due to adverse weather.

- The Kakinada–Uppada beach road has been closed after an 8-kilometre stretch was damaged by rough seas. Power supply has been disrupted in several coastal villages.

- The Andhra Pradesh government has opened over 800 relief centres, while Odisha has set up 2,000 shelters. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 25 teams across five states for rescue operations.

- Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed preparedness and response measures through control rooms in Amaravati and Bhubaneswar.

- Schools and Colleges in eight southern Odisha districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur are on holiday till October 31 as the storm continues to affect weather systems in the region.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha Tracker Live Updates: Landfall Begins Near Andhra Coast, To Continue Till Midnight; Vehicle Movement Halted

- Schools and colleges across several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Eluru, and Konaseema, have been closed until October 31 as the region braces for Cyclone Montha.

- Red-alert warnings have been issued for 19 districts in Andhra Pradesh, while states including Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are facing heavy-rain and wind alerts.

- The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has suspended bus services in the affected regions and activated a 24-hour communication cell as precaution.