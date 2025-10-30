Bihar Elections: A Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was shot dead during a poll campaign in the Mokama constituency, Bihar on Thursday. The family of the victim accused JD-U candidate Anant Singh of killing him. The incident took place when Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi's campaigning team was heading towards Mokama Tal.

On Thursday evening, when the campaign reached the Basawan Chak village of the Mokama Assembly constituency, Yadav was targeted by gunmen. Yadav, along with his supporters, was campaigning in the village when assailants, who were waiting for him, opened fire on him. The deceased's family members have blamed JD-U candidate Anant Singh for the murder.

ALSO READ: ‘Remote Control With BJP’: Rahul Gandhi Questions Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Role In NDA After shooting him, the attackers ran him over with their vehicle, killing him on the spot. Several bullet marks were also found on his vehicle. Following the incident, chaos erupted in the entire area. A large crowd gathered, leading to a tense situation. Upon receiving the information, the Patna ASP, DSP, and police from several stations arrived at the scene. What Police Said On Yadav's Murder The police have deployed additional forces in the village. The police said that the initial investigation suggests death was caused by being run over by a vehicle. Bullet wounds were also found on his leg. A forensic team has also been called to the scene.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah's Big Statement On NDA Chief Minister Face: 'Nitish Kumar Is CM In Bihar...No Seat Vacant' | Video IG Jitendra Rana stated that a team led by an ASP has been sent to the spot and the matter is being investigated. Mokama Sees Contest Between Two Musclemen Meanwhile, it is 'Chhote Sarkar' versus 'Dada' in the Mokama seat, which has been witness to fierce rivalry between the two gangster-turned-politicians for decades. 'Chhote Sarkar', as JD(U) candidate Anant Singh is known in the area, had an uninterrupted run since 2005, until conviction in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case in 2022 led to his disqualification.

In the ensuing by-poll, his wife Neelam Devi retained the seat for the RJD, which had given a ticket to her husband two years earlier, though acquittal in the case by the Patna High Court has led Singh to decide that he no longer needed the spouse to hold fort.

'Dada', the nickname by which Suraj Bhan Singh is known, however, remains disqualified and, hence, needs his wife Veena Devi to stand in the assembly polls on his behalf, who is in the fray on an RJD ticket. Suraj Bhan Singh had begun his political career in 2000, when, contesting as an independent candidate, he wrested the Mokama seat from Dilip Singh, the late elder brother of Anant, whom the locals called 'bade sarkar', and who also became a minister in the government headed by RJD president Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi. (With PTI/Jagran.com inputs)