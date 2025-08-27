Patna News: A class 5 student set herself on fire inside the toilet of a girl school in Patna's Gardanibagh on Wednesday, triggering a massive protest. The locals entered the school and went on rampage. They also clashed with the police personnel, demanding justice for the girl.

The student attempted to kill herself in Amla Tola Kanya Vidyalaya, which created a ruckus in the school premises. The student was immediately taken to PMCH. The girl is said to be almost 80 per cent burnt.

As soon as the news about the shocking incident spread, the locals gathered outside the school. The school administration locked the main gate. Seeing the gate closed, the local got angered and vandalised the school properties.

Police Personnel Manhandled By Locals

The police took immediate action to control the situation. However, in the viral video, police personnel are seen being manhandled by the angry locals. The FSL team rushed the school to investigate.

Meanwhile, the Patna police started investigating the matter and initiated questioning the members school administration. There was an atmosphere of panic among the residents due to the shocking incident.