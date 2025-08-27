Bihar Minister Attacked: A dramatic incident unfolded in Bihar's Nalanda when locals attacked Bihar minister Shravan Kumar, who had come to offer condolences after the death of 9 people in Malavan village of Hilsa police station area. During the incident, angry villagers pelted stones, due to which the minister and a local MLA had to run for about a kilometre to save their lives. They chased the minister and his bodyguards. Several people, including the minister's bodyguard, were injured in the attack.

Heavy Security Deployment In The Village

A heavy police force was deployed to control the situation, after which the area turned into a police cantonment.

Why Have Villagers Attacked Minister?

Nine people died in a road accident three days ago. The minister and MLA had reached the village to meet the families affected by this incident. Both the leaders met the victims' families and then started returning. The villagers pleaded with him to stay in the village for some more time, but the minister said that he had met all the families and he had to go to another program. After this, the villagers got angry over compensation. They first surrounded a local journalist and MLA, then attacked them with sticks.