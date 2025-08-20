- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
A one-day orientation workshop cum appointment letter distribution ceremony was organised by the Health Department at the Energy Auditorium on Tuesday, where the Health Minister handed over appointment letters to 410 newly recruited medical officers for additional primary health centres across the state.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Health Department’s family is steadily expanding, with large-scale recruitments of specialist doctors, Ayush practitioners, paramedical staff, ANMs and GNMs carried out in recent months. He added that the induction of 410 MBBS doctors will further bolster healthcare delivery in rural areas.
The minister also announced that new health sub-centres will be opened from next month. “In the last three months alone, nearly 1,200 doctors have been appointed under the National Health Mission by the State Health Committee, while the recruitment process for over 3,000 more doctors is in the final stage,” he said.
Appreciating the vision of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the minister emphasised that the government aims to ensure people of Bihar receive quality healthcare within the state itself. Addressing the new appointees, he urged them to be soft-spoken and prioritise public service.
The event was attended by Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, Executive Director of the Health Committee Suharsh Bhagat, Dr Nilesh Ramchandra Devre, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Amitabh Singh, and other senior officials and employees of the Health Department.