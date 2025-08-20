Delhi To Amritsar AC Bus: Good news for Delhi-NCR residents! You can now travel directly to the Golden Temple in Amritsar with ease. In a welcome move, Haryana Roadways has launched a new AC bus service from Ballabhgarh bus stand to Amritsar and Dabwali, aimed at providing a more comfortable travel experience for devotees and long-distance commuters.

Earlier, many passengers had to travel to Delhi to catch a bus. Now, they can board directly from Ballabhgarh. According to jagran.com, passengers traveling to Dabwali located near the Punjab border will also benefit from the AC buses, avoiding the discomfort of regular buses.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut On August 21: Electricity Shutdown On Thursday, Check List Of Areas By BESCOM Delhi To Amritsar AC Bus: Route Details & Service Expansion The Faridabad depot already operates 13 AC buses on routes to Chandigarh, Shimla, Haridwar, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, and Hisar. Now, with 10 new AC buses added to the fleet and documentation completed, services will soon expand to Amritsar, Dabwali, Kaithal, and Jaipur.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Woman Shuts Down Boss' Demand To Come To Office In Heavy Rains With A 2-Word Reply. Can You Guess? Faridabad Depot Transport Manager Navneet Bajaj told Jagran.com that the Amritsar route will be the first to launch. “Many passengers from the city travel to Amritsar for the Golden Temple and Wagah Border. Often, they are unable to get train reservations. This AC bus service will offer a safe and comfortable alternative,” he said.