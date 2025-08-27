To promote horticulture and make fig cultivation profitable, the Bihar Agriculture Department has launched the Fig Fruit Development Scheme, offering financial support and incentives to farmers cultivating figs across the state.

Under the scheme, the cultivation cost per hectare has been fixed at Rs 1.25 lakh for the financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27. Farmers will receive a subsidy of 40 per cent of the total cost, i.e., Rs 50,000 per hectare, distributed as Rs 30,000 in 2025-26 and Rs 20,000 in 2026-27. Agricultural experts say the initiative will not only enhance farmers’ earnings but also boost fig production in Bihar.