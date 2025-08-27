Mahayogi Gorakhnath University (MGU), established four years ago, is making significant strides towards transforming Gorakhpur into a “Knowledge City,” fulfilling the vision expressed by former President Ramnath Kovind. The university has emerged as a hub for job-oriented higher education and advanced medical services in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Since its inauguration on August 28, 2021, by former President Kovind, MGU has launched over two dozen job-oriented courses, including MBBS, BAMS, Nursing, Paramedical, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Allied Health Sciences, and Business Administration. The university has also signed MoUs with 16 prestigious institutions, including AIIMS Gorakhpur, KGMU Lucknow, IRRI, and Lumbini Buddhist University, Nepal- to promote research, innovation, and start-ups in education and medicine.

MGU has pioneered innovative initiatives, such as conducting student parliament elections online using self-developed software, making it the first university in the country to do so. The university has become a centre for modern medicine and Ayurveda, offering subsidised treatment. The Shri Gorakshnath Medical College Hospital performs complex procedures, including cancer surgeries, attracting patients from across the country. The Ayurveda hospital's world-class Panchakarma centre, with 11 cottages, has gained recognition for treating rare diseases effectively.

Under the guidance of Chancellor Yogi Adityanath, MGU aims to position Gorakhpur as a “Knowledge City” by 2032. The university emphasises value-based, job-oriented education, aligned with Indian intellectual traditions, to promote self-reliance, social development, and employment opportunities. MGU is among the first private universities in the state to be visited by two Presidents within four years, Ramnath Kovind in 2021 and President Droupadi Murmu on July 1, 2025, who inaugurated the academic building, auditorium, and Panchakarma treatment centre.

The university will celebrate its fourth foundation day on August 28, beginning at 11 AM. The event will feature Dr GN Singh, former Drug Controller General of India, as the chief guest, and Dr Sanjay Maheshwari, renowned cancer surgeon and director of MP Birla Group of Hospitals, as the keynote speaker.