Gorakhpur, once overlooked by investors and local entrepreneurs, is emerging as a key industrial hub, thanks to government incentives, improved connectivity, and ease of doing business under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has expanded its land bank and accelerated plot allotments, resulting in record industrial growth. In the current financial year, GIDA allotted 182 acres of land to 54 new units, generating a proposed capital investment of Rs 5,800 crore and employment for 8,500 people.