- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Gorakhpur, once overlooked by investors and local entrepreneurs, is emerging as a key industrial hub, thanks to government incentives, improved connectivity, and ease of doing business under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has expanded its land bank and accelerated plot allotments, resulting in record industrial growth. In the current financial year, GIDA allotted 182 acres of land to 54 new units, generating a proposed capital investment of Rs 5,800 crore and employment for 8,500 people.
Over the last five years, Gorakhpur has received investment proposals worth Rs 9,445 crore, potentially creating 22,922 jobs. Prominent companies setting up operations include Pepsico, Keyaan Distillery, Gyan Dairy, Technoplast, Central Warehousing Corporation, Kapila Krishi Udyog, and APL Apollo Tubes.
Major developments include:
- Adani Group’s Ambuja Cement unit is acquiring land for a new factory.
- Amrit Bottlers (Coca-Cola) is setting up a unit in Gorakhpur.
- Reliance Consumer Products Limited and Shree Cements are expressing interest, with site inspections already underway.
In addition to traditional industrial zones, GIDA is developing the Dhuriyapar Industrial Township in southern Gorakhpur (Dakshinanchal) as a new industrial hub, with land recently allotted for two major projects.
GIDA CEO Anuj Malik stated, “An excellent ecosystem for industrial investment has been created in Gorakhpur under the guidance of the Chief Minister. We are allotting land according to investor preferences, resulting in continuous growth in industrial investment.”
Proposed investments for FY 2025-26 from allotted land:
- Shreyash Distilleries: Rs 2,667 crore
- Ambuja Cement (Adani Group): Rs 1,400 crore
- Amrit Bottlers (Coca-Cola): Rs 800 crore
- Keyaan Distilleries: Rs 600 crore
- Vision Parental (Pharmaceuticals): Rs 100 crore
Upcoming proposed investments:
- Reliance CPL: Rs 1,000 crore
- Shree Cements: Rs 500 crore
- Lifecares Hospital: Rs 500 crore
- ESIC: Rs 150 crore
- DPS: Rs 50 crore
Gorakhpur’s industrial landscape is rapidly transforming, attracting both national and multinational companies and positioning the city as a major hub for capital investment and employment in Uttar Pradesh.