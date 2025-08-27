In a bid to curb drink-driving and substance abuse, the district administration has decided to identify affected individuals and prepare a database, following which counselling will be provided to help them overcome addiction.

The initiative also aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of intoxicants across Greater Noida.

During a meeting at the Collectorate auditorium, District Magistrate Medha Rupam announced strict measures against shops selling cigarettes, gutkha, and other intoxicants near schools, colleges, and educational institutions.

The DM stressed that such illegal operations would not be tolerated. Liquor shops will also be closely monitored to check irregular sales and consumption.

To strengthen enforcement, a joint team of police, excise officials, and district administration will be constituted to crack down on the illegal trade of intoxicants. The team will actively identify and block sources of supply to put an end to unlawful activities.