The Lucknow traffic police have issued a new traffic diversion plan in view of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Officials clarified that emergency vehicles will remain exempt from the restrictions. DCP Traffic informed that the arrangement will continue till the conclusion of the festival.

According to the plan, buses coming from Ayodhya Road and Gomti Nagar towards Kaiserbagh Bus Station will be diverted via Kamta Tiraha, Vijay 1090 Square, PNT Balu Adda, and CDRI Tiraha. Similarly, buses from Sitapur Road will reach Kaiserbagh via Madiyanv Purnia/Daliganj Railway Crossing and CDRI Tiraha, and will return through Shaheed Smarak.

Traffic coming from Chowk and Daliganj Bridge will not be allowed to move directly towards Clark Avadh Tiraha via Subhash Square, and will instead be diverted from Chiraiyajheel. Vehicles from Daliganj Bridge Ekka Tanga Stand Square will not be permitted towards Nadwa College via the Gomti River Bund. Instead, they will be diverted from the Hasanganj police station via the Daliganj Railway Crossing and IT Chauraha.

Similar traffic diversions have been implemented for routes heading to Lucknow University from Telephone Exchange Chauraha, Maqbara Road, and IT Chauraha, as well as from Kaiserbagh, CDRI Tiraha, and Hazratganj towards Parivartan Chowk, Hanuman Setu, and Nadwa Bandha.

ALSO READ: ‘Hacker Didi’ Shares Bizarre Hack To Hide Jewellery In Wiper In Viral Video, Internet Bursts Into Laughter

The traffic police appealed to commuters to follow the diversions to ensure smooth movement during the festival.