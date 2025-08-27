Telangana Weather: The Met Centre of Hyderabad has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and other districts on August 28, Thursday. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in Medak, Kamareddy districts on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon proceeds vigorously over Telangana.

Low-lying areas were inundated and water levels increased in rivulets and other water bodies in Kamareddy, Medak and other districts as heavy downpour was witnessed in parts of the state on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

Argonda in Kamareddy district recorded 418.3 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am and 3 pm on Wednesday. This was followed by 266 mm of rainfall at Kamareddy town, the Telangana Development Planning Society said, as per PTI.

As per the South Central Railway, two trains were diverted due to water overflowing on tracks in Bhiknoor-Talamadla section and Akanpet - Medak section, while another train was cancelled.

Police and fire personnel rescued a group of nine people at Annasagar village and another five people at Gunkul village, who were stranded in flood waters, in Kamareddy district, as per the news agency.

(With PTI Inputs)