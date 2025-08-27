- By Nidhi Giri
UP News: Days after the Greater Noida dowry case left the country in shock, another similar case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. A woman was set ablaze allegedly by her husband and in-laws for dowry. The woman identified as 32-year-old Parul, is currently battling for life and is being treated in Delhi.
Parul and Devendra were married 13 years ago. They have twins, a boy and a girl.
The police have registered a case after Parul's brother lodged a complaint against the husband, who is a serving police constable and five other members of the family, as per an NDTV report.
The six accused have been identified as - Devendra (husband), his mother, and four male relatives - Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra and Santosh. Police confirmed that a case has been registered under serious charges of domestic violence and attempted murder.
Amroha Dowry Case Details
The incident happened in Narangpur village, Amroha when Parul’s husband Devendra was at home on leave. He had recently been transferred from Rampur to Bareilly. As per the report, the police said Devendra and his relatives allegedly attempted to burn Parul alive dowry demands were not fulfilled.
Victim Parul Is A Trained Nurse
Parul is a trained nurse. She was referred to Delhi for treatment after she sustained severe burn injuries.
"All six accused are currently missing. A search operation is underway," police said, as per NDTV.
Parul's mother, Anita, stated that she was informed about the incident by neighbours. "When I reached the spot, my daughter was writhing in pain, badly burnt," she said. "She was taken to the nearest hospital but had to be referred to Delhi due to her condition. She is fighting for her life,” she added.
On August 21, 26-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and her in-laws in UP’s Greater Noida after an altercation over Rs 36 lakh dowry. The case has gained massive attention, prompting outrage after the videos of assault and Nikki in flames went viral on social media.