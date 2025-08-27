UP News: Days after the Greater Noida dowry case left the country in shock, another similar case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. A woman was set ablaze allegedly by her husband and in-laws for dowry. The woman identified as 32-year-old Parul, is currently battling for life and is being treated in Delhi.

Parul and Devendra were married 13 years ago. They have twins, a boy and a girl.

ALSO READ: Noida Dowry Case: Nikki Bhati’s Father Reveals Grandson Haunted By Sight Of Burning Mother, ‘Keeps Saying…’

The police have registered a case after Parul's brother lodged a complaint against the husband, who is a serving police constable and five other members of the family, as per an NDTV report.

The six accused have been identified as - Devendra (husband), his mother, and four male relatives - Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra and Santosh. Police confirmed that a case has been registered under serious charges of domestic violence and attempted murder.

Amroha Dowry Case Details

The incident happened in Narangpur village, Amroha when Parul’s husband Devendra was at home on leave. He had recently been transferred from Rampur to Bareilly. As per the report, the police said Devendra and his relatives allegedly attempted to burn Parul alive dowry demands were not fulfilled.